Blanche Lucille Roe Palmer, 88, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Palmer was born in 1931 in Gore, Virginia, daughter of the late Andrew and Beulah Roe. She graduated from Gore High School and retired from National Fruit Product Company, Inc. after 32 years of service. Mrs. Palmer enjoyed gardening, baking, and reading. She was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Her husband, William Hugh Douglas Palmer, whom she married on February 20, 1959 in Oklahoma, preceded her in death in 1992.
Surviving are daughters, Carolyn Fisher (David) of Hedgesville, West Virginia and Barbara Lawson (Keith) of Front Royal, Virginia; grandchildren, Christopher (Ivy), Matthew (Megan), Brianne (Brandon), Sarah (Danny), and Rebekah; and great grandson, Eli.
Along with her parents and her husband, Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her seven siblings, Eunice Slonaker, Juanita Patterson, Genevieve Roe, Rando Roe, Hunter Roe, Jennings Roe, and Roscoe Roe.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. Interment will be in Mount Olive Cemetery, Hayfield, Virginia.
