Blane D. Wolford
Blane Delano Wolford, 88, of Capon Bridge, WV, died on Sunday, June 19, 2022, at his home.
Blane was born on July 18, 1933, in Capon Bridge, WV, the son of the late William B. and Ethyl Sine Wolford. He worked over 33 years for Abex in Winchester, was a 1952 graduate of Capon Bridge High School and a United States Army and United States Air Force veteran where he graduated from engineering school from Fort Belvoir. Blane enjoyed his vegetable garden, playing both horseshoes and corn hole, shooting pool, fishing, mowing his lawn and was very competitive in sports in which he excelled.
Blane married Carolyn Saville on September 14, 1957, in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife of 64 years are two sons, Sammy Wolford and Anthony Wolford, both of Capon Bridge, WV; two daughters, Susan Fitzgerald of Inwood, WV, Angela “Punky” Wolford of Capon Bridge, WV; four sisters, Shirley Shanholtz of Bayonet Point, FL, Patricia Patterson of Winchester, VA, Kay Sirbaugh of Capon Bridge, WV, Bonnie Brill of Capon Springs, WV; six grandchildren, Justin, Brittany, Josh, Hillary, Hanna and Joslynn and a great-grandson, Trenton.
Blane is preceded in death by six brothers, Brown, Donald, Gary, Larry, Verlis and Reggie Wolford and a sister, Evelyn McDonald.
The family will receive friends at the Giffin Funeral Home and Crematory in Capon Bridge, WV on Friday, June 24, 2022, from 6-8 PM. Military rights will be accorded by the United States Army at 7:30 PM with a time of sharing immediately following.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
