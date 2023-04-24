Bob Vakiener
Bob Vakiener died February 9, 2023, in Winchester, VA. He was 93 years old. Bob was born June 2, 1929, in Englewood, NJ.,to Martha Schwan and John Frederick Vakiener. Bob graduated from Tufts University, received an MBA at Boston University, and then served three years in the US Army.
In 1953 Bob married Doris Anne Dreger, known as Petey, who died in 2009. Bob’s youngest son, Adam Vakiener, died in 2012.
Bob is survived by three children, three daughters-in-law, and a son-in-law: Marianne Vakiener (Paul Kohlbrenner), John Vakiener (Tammy), Dave Vakiener (Tami), and Lori Vakiener; grandchildren Charlie, Shelby, Jay, Haile and Addison Vakiener, David and Anne Kohlbrenner, Brittany Bouchard, and Samantha Marchant; great-grandchildren Luke and Tyler Bouchard, and Gordon Marchant.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 30 at 2:00 pm at the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Shenandoah Valley, 6380 Valley Pike in Stephens City, VA.
