Bobbie Lee Butler
Bobbie Lee Butler, 73, of Wardensville, West Virginia passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 2 PM at Front Royal Moose Lodge, upstairs, 1340 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Butler was born on February 21, 1949 in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Garfield and Audrey Grimsley Butler. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Butler; daughter, Michelle Butler; brother, John Butler and sister, Marilyn Davis.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddox
