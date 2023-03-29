Bobbie Omps Harper
Bobbie Omps Harper, 65, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at her home.
Bobbie was born in 1958 in Winchester, VA, the daughter of the late Ellis and Carol Omps. She was a graduate of James Wood High School, in Winchester, VA, Class of 1976. Bobbie retired in 2012 as an Information Technology Specialist for the United States Government. She was a member of White Hall United Methodist Church. Bobbie’s annual Christmas party with the family was one of her most favorite times and she loved decorating for Christmas. Bobbie liked her time working at Clear Brook Shopping Center. She was a member of the Valley Glasshoppers Club, the Apple Club and the Old Dominion Cardinals Camping Club. Bobbie also enjoyed taking trips to Williamsburg with her friends.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth “Kenny,” whom she married on August 17, 1996, and her brother, Mark Omps and wife Kim.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Bobbie on Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 2pm to 5pm at Omps Reception Center, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601. Interment will be in Indian Mountain Cemetery in Romney, WV.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Bobbie to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
