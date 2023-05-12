Bobbie Stickley Shotwell
Bobbie Stickley Shotwell, 76, of Winchester, VA, passed on to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Born on June 23, 1946, in Winchester, she was a daughter of the late Mildred Mae (Orndorff) Carder and was raised by her late grandparents, Dewey and Pearl Orndorff of Capon Springs, WV. In addition to her mother and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Michael E. "Mickey" Stickley, and two brothers, Gary Borden and Charles Lee Carder.
Bobbie graduated from Handley High School in 1965 and previously worked as a supervisor with J. Schoeman and the Family Dollar in Winchester. She was a member of the Church of Christ at Mountain View since 1988.
Surviving is her husband of 35 years, George T. Shotwell; her beloved son, Tyler Michael Stickley and wife Peggy of Winchester; her pride and joy, her granddaughter, Mikhaila Spencer Stickley; her sisters, Betty Johnson and husband Stan of Burlington, WV, and Nancy K. Orndorff of Stephens City, VA, and her brother, Ricky L. Edmonds and wife Sheila of Winchester.
Friends will be received at the Church of Christ at Mountain View, 153 Narrow Lane, Winchester, on Monday, May 15, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Doug Hardman officiating and Susie Largent and Kevin Brewster speaking.
Interment will be in the Elijah High Cemetery, Purgitsville, WV.
The Smith Funeral Home, Burlington, WV, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Bobbie's obituary at smithfuneralhomes.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.