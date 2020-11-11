Bobby Dale Law
Bobby Dale Law, 80 of Stephenson, VA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home with his family by his side.
Bobby was born October 27, 1940 in Marryville, TN; son of the late Robert Thomas and Bessie Hazel DeLozier Law. He worked for the Federal Government as a White House Central File Administrative Assistant from 1962 until his retirement in 1987, serving under six US Presidents.
Bobby was a generous, loving, kind hearted man who was dedicated to his family. He loved God and most definitely his Momma.
He married Toni Marie Rosazza Law March 9, 1970 in Alexandria, VA. She preceded him in death.
Bobby is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Barton (Vincent) of Stephenson; grandchildren, Brandi “Brandi Wine” Fernandez (David) of Gainesville, VA, Samantha “Bus Driver” Anderson of Gainesville, Jeb “Watash” Pingley (Felicia Long) of Winchester and Benjamin “Dusty” Pingley of Stephenson; and brother-in-law Ikey Rosazza (Laura) of Page County, VA and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Stacy Anderson and brothers, Howard Law and Benny Law.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 12:00 pm, with a visitation one hour prior from 11:00 — 12:00 pm, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Pastor Ronnie Combs and Pastor Jim Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jeb Pingley, Ben Pingley, Richard Eaton, Justin Spaid, Terry Spaid, Tommy Spaid, David Fernandez and Robbie Bensky. Honorary pallbearers will be Darin Anderson and Sammy Spaid.
Bobby’s final request was that everyone who attends his service, to please dress in casual clothing.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Bobby Law to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
