Bobby Eugene Parrill "B.P."

Bobby Eugene (B.P.) Parrill, 39, of Frederick County passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Bobby was born December 19, 1980 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Joseph Parrill and Ruth “Dale” Holder; stepson of Glenn Holder. He was a graduate of Sherando High School, Class of 2000. Bobby had a talent and passion for art. He used that talent as an Automotive Painter at Robbie’s Auto Body. He was an avid fan of the Washington Nationals, Redskins and Capitals. His love of family was beyond words with a smile that would light up any room and the life of the every gathering.
He married the love of his life, Ashley Brooke Carter, on February 11, 2012.
Surviving with his parents, stepfather and wife are daughters, Kyleigh Davaya Parrill and Alexus Ann Wiley; sister, Kristi Jenkins; stepbrother, Devin Holder; stepsister, Grace Holder; his beloved Granny, Juanita Armel; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Many lifelong friends, co-workers and a special boss, Robbie Golightly, that Bobby would say “he’s not just a boss but a great friend”.
Surviving on his wife’s side: Timmy (Pops) Carter, Bev Carter of North Carolina; sisters, Cassi and Suzanne Carter, Jaime Carter, brother, Keith Carter; nephews, Jacob Carter, Rylan, Logan, and Lucas Carter; niece Hannah Merriner.
Also surviving are his beloved grandparents, Esther and Frank Parrill; aunt, Angela Carter; and cousin, Michael Parrill.
Due to the current conditions a celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601. Memo: Parrill Service.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.