Bobby Gene Farmer
Bobby Gene Farmer, 86, of Winchester, VA, died Monday, November 14, 2022 at Envoy of Winchester.
He was born May 14, 1936 in Arcola, VA; the son of Emmitt and Evelyn R. Farmer. Mr. Farmer served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He retired from Annandale Millworks as a carpenter.
Bobby married Betty Lou Martin on June 25, 1962 in Winchester.
Mr. Farmer is survived by his wife, Betty Lou; a son, Donald L. Farmer (Brenda) of Winchester and a step son, Robert R. Boyd of Boyce, VA, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Bobby is preceded in death by siblings, Emory Farmer and Beatrice Harrison.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 in Mount Hebron Cemetery at 11:00 am with The Reverend Dr. Ken Patrick officiating.
