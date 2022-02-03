Bobby Hugh Anderson Bobby Hugh Anderson, 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully at home on January 29, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born February 14, 1942, in Winchester, VA the son of the late Hugh and Erma Anderson.
Bobby attended Gainesboro United Methodist Church and worked as a mechanic for the Virginia Department of Transportation, eventually retiring from there. After retirement he worked as a transporter and socializer for Gasoline Alley Auto Sales in Winchester. He enjoyed old cars, going to Cruise Ins, traveling to Carlisle, PA, for the Car Shows and Auctions, John Deere tractors and all of his granddogs.
He married Carolyn L. Campbell in June 1965 in Hagerstown, MD.
In addition to his loving wife, Bobby is also survived by his son Darian H. Anderson (Brenda); granddaughter Ally Anderson; and also by his loving nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother Holmes Anderson Jr. and his sister-in-law Mary Anderson.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Sunday from 6-8pm at the Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst St., Winchester. A funeral service will be held Monday 11am also at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, with Edwin Lambert officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery, Winchester.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bobby may be sent to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601 or to the Winchester SPCA, 111 Featherbed Ln, Winchester, VA 22601.
