Bobby Joe Lilly, II, age 48, of Cross Junction, Virginia passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Lilly was born in 1972 in Beckley, West Virginia, the son of Betty Gail Lilly of Princeton, West Virginia and the late Bobby Joe Lilly. He was a graduate of James Wood High School Class of 1991. Bobby worked for PrimeLending as a mortgage loan originator. He attended Compass Community Church. Bobby loved muscle cars and drag racing. Living at Lake Holiday, Bobby enjoyed fishing and watching the sun set over the lake.
Bobby married Jennifer Starkey on June 17, 2000 in Luray, Virginia.
Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are his stepfather, Dayton Lilly of Princeton, West Virginia; daughters, Grace Lilly and Hannah Lilly, both of Cross Junction, Virginia; and sister, Jennifer Franklin of Flat Top, West Virginia.
A visitation will be on Friday, January 15th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday, January 16th at 11:00 AM at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with Pastor Lee Reams and Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Interment will be on Monday at 12:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery, Princeton, West Virginia.
Those who cannot be with the family in person for Bobby's service can livestream it through the Omps Funeral Home website at www.ompsfuneralhome.com, under Bobby's obituary page.
Memorial contributions in Bobby's memory may be made to Hope Again Care Center c/o Winchester Church of God, 2080 North Frederick Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
