Bobby L. Frye, Sr.

Bobby Lee Frye, Sr., 84, of Winchester, Virginia died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mr. Frye was born June 10, 1935 in Winchester, Virginia, the son of the late George David Frye and Katherine Elizabeth Carter Frye.
He owned and operated Frye’s Corner Grocery and later retired as an electrician.
He was a member of the Winchester Moose Lodge and Winchester Eagles.
He was married to Betty Lou Milburn Frye for 49 years. Mrs. Frye died in 2002.
Surviving are a daughter, Cynthia Lee Campbell; two sons, Bobby Lee Frye, Jr. and Billy Lee Frye, all of Winchester, VA; three brothers, Melvin Harvey Frye of Winchester, VA, Jackie Broy Frye of Indiana, and Delbert Harold Frye of Clear Brook, VA; and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
His brother, Alfred David Frye, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Rev. Dr. Ken Patrick officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
