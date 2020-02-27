Bobby Lee Pettit, 91, of Winchester, Virginia passed away on Sunday February 23, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
Internment services will be held on March 2, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery.
Mr. Pettit was born on December 31, 1928 to the late Benjamin Pettit and Mary Pettit in Houston, Texas. He was also preceded in death by his two sisters.
Mr. Pettit dedicated his life to the United States Navy. Joining at the age of 13 years old he was the youngest Navy Veteran, as well as the third youngest World War II Veteran. He also spent one year as the commander of Virginia chapter of the Underage Veterans Organization. Mr. Pettit spent most of his life working as a contractor for the United States Government as an Electrical Engineer; and also, proudly held the seat of President of the National Space Club in 1970.
Survivors include his girlfriend Michiko Webb; children San T. Pettit (Wanda Pettit), Cherie Smith (Richard Smith), C.L. Pettit, Perian S. Pettit; grandchildren Ryan Pettit, Tom Pettit, Krissy C. Haley, Ashley A Walters, Rachel Pettit; and nine great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for contributions in Bobby’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, or Texas A&M University where Bobby graduated with a bachelor’s degree and proudly donated to for most of his life.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.