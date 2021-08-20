Bobby Lee Smith
Bobby Lee Smith, 87, died August 17, 2021, in his home at the Village at Orchard Ridge.
Bobby was born in 1934, the son of Asa W. Smith and Frances Doores Smith. He graduated from James Wood High School in 1954. He earned an Associate Degree from Strayer College and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southeastern University.
His early ties to Winchester were strengthened through his many cousins, as well as through the Coca-Cola deliveries he made all over town as a young man. He eventually made his career in food marketing, and worked throughout Virginia and into West Virginia and North Carolina.
In 1964 he married Harriet Ann Goode, and together they raised two girls in Fairfax, Springfield and Mechanicsville, Virginia. He retired from Richfood Inc, Dairy Division in 1997, and he and Harriet moved back to Lake Holiday in Cross Junction in 1999. They moved to The Village Orchard Ridge in 2013.
Bobby was an avid fan of University of Virginia sports, and had season tickets to UVA football games for forty years. He also enjoyed reading Civil War history and exploring along the entire C&O canal. He and Harriet also visited every state in the USA, as well as several European countries.
He is survived by his two daughters, Amy Smith Gittman (Scott) of Beaverdam, VA, and Leann Smith Praigg (Charles) of Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren: Makenzie Gittman Smith, Alexandra Gittman, Asa Gittman, Joshua Praigg and Jessica Praigg and one great-grandchild, Finley Paige Smith.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held on Sunday from 2:00-3:00 p.m. at Opequon Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will follow at the church at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Davit Witt officiating. Burial will be private. The family respectively asks that masks be worn.
Memorial contributions in Bobby Smith’s memory may be made to Opequon Presbyterian Church, 217 Opequon Church Lane, Winchester, VA 22602 or to The Orchard Ridge Winchester Benevolent Endowment Fund, 400 Clocktower Ridge Drive, Winchester, VA 22603.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
