Bobby M. Grimm
Bobby M. Grimm, 94, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Spring Arbor Cottage in Winchester, VA. Mr. Grimm was born June 7, 1926 in PA, the only son of Leslie and Elizabeth Grimm. After graduating from Hershey (PA) High School in 1943 he attended Hershey Junior College until entering Army Specialized Reserve Training at Lehigh University, January 1944 in basic engineering. He continued in the Army Specialized Training Program at the University of Kentucky, studying civil engineering. After his honorable discharge from the Army in 1946 he continued his studies at UK completing a degree in mining engineering and was inducted into Kentucky Alpha chapter of Tau Beta Pi, an engineering honor society.
On August 20, 1949 he was married and the couple celebrated 53 years of marriage until Mrs. Grimm’s passing in 2002. Besides his parents and wife, he was proceeded in death by his son-in-law and much loved uncle, Lyle B. Grimm. Surviving Mr. Grimm are his daughter, Deborah (Terry) Green; daughter, Donna Grimm; and son, R. Lyle (Nina) Grimm. He had 4 grandchildren: Shannon (Colin) MacAlpine, Sean (Sonya) Green, Jason Grimm and Collin Grimm, as well as 6 great-grandchildren.
Mr. Grimm was employed by Inland Steel Coal his entire career of 32 years, rising to
Manager of Coal Preparation. After his retirement, he moved to Winchester, into the family home. He volunteered in several areas at the Winchester Medical Center and volunteered at the George Washington Headquarters. He enjoyed researching family ancestry and helped authenticate the history of the Dutch Mess. Mr. Grimm was a member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home, Winchester. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2, at the family mausoleum in Mt. Hebron Cemetery at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to woundedwarriorproject.org or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
