Bobby Paul “Bob” Thomas, 87, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Fox Trail Senior Living in Front Royal, Virginia.
Mr. Thomas was born in 1932 in Cowen, West Virginia, son of the late Earl and Lura Thomas. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict, achieving the rank of Master Sergeant. Mr. Thomas retired from a division of General Motors, Terex after 22 years. He enjoyed bowling and bowled in 3 leagues a week and was of the Protestant faith.
He married Anita Newhouse on March 10, 1956 in West Virginia.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Elizabeth Kellie Lawrence and husband, Reed; and grandson, Reed K. Lawrence, II.
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by sister, Juanita Starcher and Effie Bartonfelter; brothers, Billie E. Thomas, Wendel Gray, Chalmers Thomas, and Jubert Thomas.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.