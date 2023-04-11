Boneda Ritter Brill (Bonnie)
Boneda Ritter Brill (Bonnie), 76, of Bunker Hill, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Bonnie is now comforted in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Bonnie was born on August 24, 1946 in Winchester, VA to the late Ozias and Isabelle Ritter Kastak. Bonnie graduated from James Wood High School in 1964. She married her husband of 56 years, Douglas Brill, on May 24, 1966 in Armel, VA. After moving back from Fort Bragg Army Base, Bonnie and Doug settled in Bunker Hill, WV to raise their four children Troy, Michael, Rodney, and Rhonda.
Bonnie worked as a receptionist for 9 years at 3M before buying Clearbrook Shopping Center from her brother, Walter, in 1988. Bonnie loved owning the store and enjoyed building relationships with each and every customer she met. She thought of her loyal patrons as family and gave to the community. She supported the Clearbrook Fire Department, Frederick County Sheriff's Office, and Frederick County Ruritan. Bonnie was known for her kindness and generosity; she often gave away more than she would sell- giving dinners, groceries, and money to anyone in need of an extra hand or just because she wanted to help.
Bonnie cherished her family. She liked having her family together for holidays and special occasions. She enjoyed attending athletic events to support her children and grandson as a caring, positive, and supportive mom and grandmother. She helped her family in any way she could.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Doug, three sons, Troy, Michael, and Rodney, and daughter,
Rhonda (Slider), as well as, two grandsons Kane and Elijah Brill. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father and mother, two brothers Bubby and Walter Ritter, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Luther and Lenora Brill.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 1-3:00 PM at Jones Funeral Home Winchester, VA with a service to follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Kelly Day officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Bunker Hill Brethren in Christ Church 9203 Winchester Avenue Bunker Hill, WV 25413 or Hospice of the Panhandle in Martinsburg, WV.
Bonnie Brill was more than a wife, a mother, a boss, or a friend. She was the epitome of a generous, kind, and caring human. She will be missed by all who knew her.
