Bonnie Ann Justice (Blackmer)
Bonnie Ann Justice (Blackmer) passed away at her Berryville home on Saturday, December 10, 2022, from complications of Parkinson’s, at age 62.
Bonnie was born July 31, 1960, in Palo Alto, California, to Roy Blackmer and Frances Fraser Blackmer. She attended Woodside High in Palo Alto and moved with her family to Maryland in 1977, graduating from High Point High in Beltsville in 1978. She returned to California and attended the University of California, Santa Cruz, and was employed by Gensler Lee Diamonds. Later she moved to Virginia and was employed by Visa Interactive in Herndon.
Bonnie retired from work to help her ailing parents and to take care of her own Parkinson’s diagnosis in 1999, and moved to Berryville in 2002, where she owned Berryville Crossing for several years. An avid reader, she met Archie at his shop, and they bonded over a love of books and circuses. They married in 2003. Bonnie managed Berryville Old Book Shop from 2003 until her health declined in 2015. She made it her mission to ensure everyone who came through its doors walked out with a wonderful book and a renewed enthusiasm for reading. Bonnie especially loved making sure the shop was stocked with a wide array of children’s books, and that the children’s room was a fun, welcoming space where kids learned to fall in love with stories. Most of all, Bonnie was a people person – whether she was visiting a book sale to hunt down books for the shop, listening to live music at a local festival, or chatting with customers about their favorite book – Bonnie always made new friends everywhere she went and always had time to catch up with those close to her. She was a bright and wickedly clever person, with the innate ability to put smiles on the faces of everyone around her.
She is survived by her husband, Archie Justice, of Berryville, brothers Roy, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Steve, also of Fort Bragg, California, and Stuart, of Hilton Head, South Carolina. Ben Lomond, a kitty she rescued from the median of Route 340 in 2008, also survives her. If you’d like to make a donation in her name, Bonnie’s favorite charities were Casey’s House Cat Rescue in Clarke County and the Community Cat Alliance in Frederick County. Services will be private.
