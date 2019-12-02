Bonnie Jo Shifflett Collette, 75, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Winchester, Virginia, with her family at her side.
Mrs. Collette was born in 1944, in Middletown, Virginia, the daughter of the late Ethel Amelia and Aaron Michael Shifflett. She retired as a cash office accountant at Walmart, having started at their very first location in Winchester. Mrs. Collette was a “Jack of all trades and a master of many”. She was a people person. She loved shopping, eating out, talking on the phone, running the roads, and watching Christmas movies and Hallmark movies. She especially loved and adored her dog, “Bella”.
Surviving are her daughters, Theresa M. Nicholson (Paul) and Melanie E. Scruggs, both of Winchester, Virginia; sons, Joseph F. Collette, Jr. (Sharon), Rennie P. Collette, both of Winchester, Virginia and Travis B. Collette (Rafael) of Front Royal, Virginia; grandchildren, Shelly R. Collette, Christopher Blye, Johnny Lee Nicholson, Reece Scruggs, Justin Collette, Kristy Leigh Nicholson, Kyle Riffey; and great grandchildren, Lance Blye, Jaxon Blye, Corbin Nicholson, Saxon Wilds and Autumn Nicholson.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her former husband, Joseph Franklin Collette, Sr.; her sisters, Virginia Andrews and Ann Masters; and brothers, John Michael Shifflett and Donald Shifflett.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, followed by food and fellowship at the Italian Touch Restaurant, 229 South Loudoun Street in Winchester.
Memorial contributions in memory of Bonnie may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, Virginia, 22601 or, the Winchester SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
