Bonnie L. Eutsler
Bonnie Lee Eutsler, 80, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at her home.
Mrs. Eutsler was born May 23, 1940 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph Leroy Lawton and Margaret Viola Hassler.
She married Robert Lee Eutsler, Sr. on November 2, 1957 in Fairmont City, Illinois. Mr. Eutsler died on February 7, 2014.
She was a cattle farmer and businesswoman who worked side-by-side with her husband running their various business ventures. They owned and operated the High Point Truck Stop in Stephens City, Virginia, for many years with their children, later moved to Edmonton, Kentucky, to farm, and returned to Stephens City in retirement. Many will remember the great pride they took in serving up their own homegrown steaks on “sizzler plates” to their customers at the High Point.
Surviving are a daughter, Tammy Sine, of Winchester, Virginia; daughter-in-law Bettina Eutsler, four grandchildren, Joshua Hartley, Samantha Hibbs (Jeremy Hibbs), Christen Eutsler, and Lauren Eutsler; six great-grandchildren, Logan and Carter Dodson, Caden Morrison, Madison Hartley, and Lillian and Layla Hibbs; and three sisters, Leslie Russell, Joanne Lawton (Robert Prosise), and Amy Lawton (Lenny Balogh).
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert Lee Eutsler, Jr., sister, Cynthia Brannan, and son-in-law, Jerry Sine.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, Virginia.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.