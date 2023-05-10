Bonnie L. Judy
Bonnie Lee Judy, 65, of Stephens City, Virginia, died on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home surrounded by all her beloved children.
Bonnie was born on December 12, 1957, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, the daughter of the late Master Sergeant William Burns Barr and Mildred Lee Houghton Barr. As the daughter of an Air Force veteran, she spent her childhood living in a variety of states across the United States.
After graduating from Shenandoah University, she worked as a registered nurse at Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA, for 20 years.
Surviving her are four beloved children, daughter, Shelly Kats (Dr. Yevgeny Kats) of Winchester, VA, son, James Judy III of Middletown, VA, daughter, Jessica Festa (Frank Festa, Jr.) of Winchester, VA, and son, Zachary Judy of Stephens City, VA; seven grandchildren, Yiannah Kats, Savannah Judy, James Judy IV, Sadie Judy, Jamilee Festa, Julianna Festa, and Frank Festa III; one brother and three sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Friday, May 12, 2023, at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Strasburg, VA, with Dr. Bill Wade officiating. A potluck dinner will be held following the service at the home of Bonnie’s sister, Donna Booth, 297 Figgins Rd., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
