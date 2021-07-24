Bonnie L. Miller
Bonnie Lee Miller, 74, of Stephenson, Virginia, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Bonnie was born April 4, 1947 in Halifax, Virginia, to parents Leslie Curtis Cook and Emma Lee Rickman Cook. Her mother passed away in 1955. Her father remarried in 1956 to Betty Lou Guthrie Cook, who raised her from a very young girl.
On December 16, 1967, she married the love of her life, Bobby Ray Miller in Rockville, Maryland.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, David Cook and Dean Cook.
Surviving with her husband are two sons, Bobby Ray Miller, Jr. his wife, Jessica of South Riding, VA and Michael Todd Miller of Manassas, VA; a granddaughter, Dana Marino, a grandson, Jason Miller; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Grace Timbers; four sisters, Dianne Payne of Winchester, VA, Kathy Bowman of Berryville, VA, Kim Downs of White Post, VA, and Marcia Lawhorne of Madison Heights, VA.
Bonnie worked for the U.S. Government for 37 years. She loved flowers, gardening and Bingo. She loved her family and friends with all her heart.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org or to the American Lung Association www.lung.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
