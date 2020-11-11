Bonnie Lee Stokes, 75, of Stephens City, Virginia, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 in the Winchester Medical Center.
Mrs. Stokes was born September 1, 1945 in Maryland, daughter of the late Kenneth Largent and Edna Madigan Largent.
A 1965 graduate of James Wood High School she later worked for oncology at Winchester Medical Center and Home Health Care as a certified nursing assistant.
She married Roy L. Stokes on July 7, 1984 in Stephens City, Virginia.
Surviving with her husband are her son, Robby Thomas and his wife, Lee Anne, of Roanoke, VA; a granddaughter, Jessica Largent; two sisters, Terry Wymer of Stephens City and Patty Graves of Inwood, WV; a brother, Billy Largent of Paw Paw, WV; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her daughter, Betty Jo Largent, stepdaughter, Chanel Stokes, and sister, Connie Daly.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 - 3:00 P. M. Friday, November 13, 2020 with a funeral service at 3:00 P. M. at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA. Burial will follow in Ridings Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Stephens City.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Stokes, Tad Wymer, Boomer Hamman, Johnny Hamman, Denver Claywell, and John Edwards. Honorary pallbearers will be Eddie Stokes, Michael Stokes, and Randy Stokes.
