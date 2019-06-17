INDIAN LAND, SC ~ Ms. Bonnie Lee Fries Byrd, age 73, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her home. She was born March 17, 1946 in Winchester, VA, a daughter of the late Walter Glenn Fries and Colleen Betheda Gardner Fries. Bonnie was a graduate of Columbia College and University of South Carolina where she received her master’s degree in Library Science. She enjoyed gardening in her flowerbeds and loved music, especially Michael Jackson. Bonnie was a big history buff and enjoyed watching documentaries on Netflix. She was a gift to the people she loved. Bonnie was a fierce advocate for her son, cared deeply for her grandchildren, and was a devoted sister. She was a big fan of Disney, Marilyn Monroe, Star Wars, and vanilla ice cream.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Matthew Byrd and his wife, Dannielle; her grandchildren, Ryan Byrd and Madison Byrd; her sister, Betheda Fries Gramling and her husband, Vernon; the father of her son, Stanley Byrd; a niece, Lauren Justice Bradshaw and her husband, Ward; and a nephew, Nicholas B. Justice and his wife, Carissa.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.
Memorials on behalf of Bonnie may be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave, Little Rock, AR/USA 72202 or heifer.org.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Ms. Byrd.
