Bonnie Lou Combs Bonnie Lou Combs, 79, of Stephenson, VA, died at her home, September 7, 2022.
Bonnie was born November 2, 1942, in Winchester, VA, daughter of the late Ray Elwood and Sylvia Lucille Boyce McDonald.
She married William Franklin Combs, January 22, 1962, in Winchester. He preceded her in death July 24, 1995.
Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Grace Smith (Michael, Sr.) of Gore, VA, and Mary Ashby (William) of Stanley, VA; three grandchildren; great-granddaughter, Neriyah Sage Harris; brother, Cecil McDonald of Wardensville, WV, and sisters, Linda Unger (Junior) of Berryville, VA, and Janet Good of Highview, WV.
Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her brother, Ray McDonald.
A funeral service will be Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester at 11:00 am with Pastor Jack Haddock officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Michael Smith, Sr., Billy Ashby, Michael Smith, Jr., Scott Ruble, Blu Harris and Renee Ashby.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.
