Bonnie Lou Sherman Smith “Boo”
Bonnie Lou Sherman Smith entered the gates of heaven Monday, February 22, 2021. Loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; although many knew her as Boolou or just simply Boo. The laughter heaven gained will be missed here on earth.
Bonnie was born in 1939 to Marvin and Beulah Sherman. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth H. Smith, Sr; infant son Marty, brothers June and John Sherman; and sister Eleanor Shirk. She is survived by daughter Christy Smith, son Kenneth H. Smith II and wife Christy; grandchildren Mindy and husband Philip; Jeff and wife Amber; Trey and wife Jessica; Tiffany and partner Ronnie; great-grandchildren Jeffrey, Chaylinn, Abigail, Jonathan, Solomon, Clara, Cayden, Tilley, Cove, Kenley, and Brenlynn; and numerous nieces nephews, cousins, and friends.
Boolou never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went. She loved her family and hated to leave us, and although our hearts are filled with sorrow, she is walking in Glory Land. She too will hear such sweet words, “well done thou good and faithful servant.”
Family and friends will be received from 2:30 pm to 3 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 2581 Northwestern Pike, Winchester, VA.
A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 pm at the church with her son, K.H. Smith officiating. Mrs. Smith will be laid to rest at Rosedale Memorial Park, located on the grounds of Lighthouse Baptist Church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Mason, Hardy Monk, Tony Overbaugh, Jeff Jenkins, Rocky Mallow, and Donald Marple.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Smith’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.