Bonnie Mae Keplinger
Bonnie Mae Keplinger, 90, of Stephenson, VA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 1, 2023.
Bonnie was born August 8, 1932, in Moser, WV, daughter of the late Samuel Lester Kesner and Leota Mae Armentrout Kesner. She worked at J. Schoeneman until her retirement. Bonnie was a past member of the Red Hat Society, the Frederick County Extension Homemakers Club and First United Methodist Church. She was a current member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
She married Ray Earl Keplinger Sr. June 21, 1952, in Hagerstown, MD. He preceded her in death.
Bonnie is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Elise Snyder of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Autumn Elise Fuller of Winchester, VA, and Joshua Hunter Fuller of Stephens City; brother, Dale Kesner and his wife Beverly of Dayton, OH; sisters-in-law, Dora Armentrout of Petersburg, WV, and Juanita Kesner of Upper Tract, WV; lots of cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Along with her husband she is preceded in death by her son, Ray “Rick” Earl Keplinger Jr.; son-in- law, Paul “Freddy” Snyder, and brothers, Norman Armentrout and Lester Kesner.
A funeral service will be Monday, June 12, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester with Pastor C. Steve Melester officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jack Wilfong, Bobby Dick, Michael Kesner, Michael Vance, Mackenzie Vance, and Joshua Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Winchester Area SPCA, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
