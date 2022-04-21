Bonnie Sue Fletcher
On March 25, 2022, Bonnie Sue Fletcher was called to heaven. Born in Frostburg, Maryland, on July 17, 1951. She married her husband of fifty-three years, Norman Fletcher, in Winchester, VA on July 21, 1969. They then lived in Northern VA until 1990, when they returned to Winchester and made it their home. In 2014 they retired and spent the winters in Deltona, Florida.
Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Betty House, brother Ed House, and sisters Janie Meanyhan and Sharon Garlock.
Bonnie is survived by her husband Norman Fletcher, a brother Steven House, and three daughters, Tammy Lambert, Shelly Corbin, and Tracie Putman. She also has six grandchildren, and ten great -grandchildren. All of whom loved her very much and will miss her dearly.
A celebration of her life will be held at the Winchester Elks Lodge on May 14, 2022, at 2:00.
