Bonnie Sue Smith
Bonnie Sue Smith, 79, of Winchester, VA, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with her family by her side.
Bonnie was born August 6, 1943, in Loudoun County, VA, daughter of the late, Clinton James and Pauline Amy Thompson Fogle. She was a member of Victory Church. Bonnie loved playing bingo and went several times a week with friends. She also enjoyed sitting on her back porch watching the birds around her yard. Bonnie’s biggest love was her family and being around them gave her more enjoyment than anything else.
She married the love of her life, Norman Smith, October 17, 1959, in Cabin John, MD.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Timothy “Timmy” Smith (Tina) of Martinsburg, WV, Barbara Tumblin of Martinsburg and Kimberly Wilfong of Greencastle, PA; twelve grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; her twin sister, Betty L. Money of Germantown, MD, and her best friends, Alan and Karen Campbell.
She is preceded in death by her son Randy Smith who died November 20, 2022; brothers Michael and James Fogle and sisters, Catherine Andrews and Anne Wright.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 am at Victory Church. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 at Victory Church with Pastor Keith Cross officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601, or Greenwood Fire and Rescue, 809 Greenwood Rd, Winchester, VA 22602.
The family would like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice for all of the care they not only gave Bonnie but continue to give to the family.
