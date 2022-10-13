Bonnie Wilson Graney
Bonnie W. Graney, 91, of Winchester, VA, passed away on Monday October 3, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center.
She was born in Barton, Maryland, on August 25, 1931, and was the daughter of the late Donald and Ellen (Russell) Wilson and was the last of her immediate family. Bonnie was also peceded in death by brothers Glenny, Kenneth, Lowell, Donald and Harold and sisters Dorothy Ann and Maxine.
Bonnie graduated from Barton High School in 1949 and Frostburg State Teachers College (now Frostburg University) in 1953. She taught elementary school for 35 years in Maryland and Frederick County, Virginia.
She married John William (Jack) Graney on June 9, 1956. She is survived by her husband of 66 years. Also nieces and nephews. One very loving niece Deborah Snyder Zais.
Bonnie volunteered at Senseny Road Elementary School and Winchester Medical Center.
Omps Funeral Home is in charge of the Cremation and Private Graveside Service at Mount Hebron Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Frederick County Educational Foundation, 1415 Amherst St., Winchester, VA 22601, Attention Mary Nordman and Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
