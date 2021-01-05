Bradley A. “Brad” Hartley
Bradley A. “Brad” Hartley, 58, of McClellandtown, PA and formerly of Winchester, VA and Front Royal, VA passed away on Dec 30, 2020. He was born on July 5, 1962 to Dallas and Carolyn (Stotler) Hartley.
In addition to his father, He is preceded by a brother Craig Hartley.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years Jennifer Hartley of McClellandtown, Sons; Brad Hartley Jr. of Stephens City, VA and Ricky Hartley of Bel Air, MD; a granddaughter, his mother, Carolyn (Stotler) Hartley, a brother, Randy Hartley Sr. of Clearbrook, VA and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas M. Dolfi funeral home, Uniontown, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
