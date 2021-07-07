Bradley Lane Patton
Bradley Lane Patton, 55, of Edinburg, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by family. Bradley was born in Arlington, Virginia on February 28, 1966, the son of George Franklin Patton and Donna Kibler Patton.
Bradley was the owner of Patton’s Taxidermy, Woodstock, Virginia. He was one of the original members of the Instigator’s Band, an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and prankster. Bradley was an outdoorsman and loved being a “Poppy”.
Along with his parents, Bradley is survived by his wife, Meta Symons Patton of Edinburg; a son, Ryan Kelley and wife, Emily of Maurertown; a daughter, Megan Funk and husband, Josh of Winchester; a brother, Greg Patton and wife, Diana of Woodstock; four grandchildren, Reagan, Peyton, Jillian Funk and Kendall Kelley; a niece, Amber Goodpasture and husband, Andrew; and a great-nephew, Garrett Goodpasture.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at Antioch Church of the Brethren, where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, 10:00 AM with Rev. George Bowers, officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman’s Crossing.
