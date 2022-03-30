Bradley S. Patton Bradley S. Patton, 67, of Winchester, VA, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born October 3, 1954, in Winchester, the son of Marshall and Lucille Embrey Patton. He retired from Dewberry & Davis Land surveying.
Bradley married Sandra Marie Robinson on February 14, 1993, in Winchester.
Mr. Patton is survived by his wife Sandra; two daughters, Erin Whitlock and spouse Robert of Inwood, WV, and Kristen Combs and spouse Richard Combs Jr. of Inwood, WV; three grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; a brother, Larry Patton of Middletown, VA, and an aunt, Azelle Gillispie of Winchester.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Jones Funeral home at 1:00 pm with Pastor Scott Orndorff officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
