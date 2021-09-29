Brandon J. Lamp
Brandon Joseph Lamp, 39, of Winchester, Virginia, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Lamp was born December 19, 1981 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Roxanne Lee Hibbard Lamp of Winchester, VA Arthur Joseph Kerns of Arizona.
He worked as a carpenter.
Surviving with his parents are his twin sons, Lucious “Luke” David Lamp and Joseph Gabriel Lamp; two sisters, Angela Lamp of Winchester, VA and Maxine Renee Lamp of Martinsburg, WV; two brothers, Ryan Lamp and Richard Lamp both of Winchester, VA; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 A. M. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Stephens City, VA. Burial will follow in Salem Church of the Brethren Cemetery, Stephens City, VA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
