Brandon Matthew King
Brandon Matthew King, 32, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Brandon was born in 1990 in Mt. Home Air Force Base, Idaho, the son of Eric Matthew King (Leslie), Jennifer Morrow (Stump) Smith, and stepfather, Michael Smith. He was a graduate of Millbrook High School. He worked for Commercial Painting Corporation. Brandon loved spending time with his family, especially his wife, Ashley and son, Hayden. He loved the game of hockey and watching his son play. He enjoyed being outdoors and would do anything for anybody. Brandon was a gentle giant, gave the biggest hugs, and warmest smiles to everyone he met.
Brandon married Ashley Marie Tenney on May 26, 2012 in Winchester, Virginia.
Along with his parents and wife, Ashley, Brandon is survived by his son, Hayden Matthew King; grandfather, Barry King; Mark Koller, a stepfather he was blessed to have in his life; sister, Brooke Koller; brothers, Kyle Koller, Harrison King and Benjamin King; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and dear friends.
Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Dorothy Stump and Mary Luttrell.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 7th beginning at 11:30 am at Omps, South Chapel with the funeral service to follow at 1:30 pm. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brandon’s memory to any blood drive or blood organization. In the near future an account will be set up to receive contributions to benefit Brandon’s son, Hayden.
