Brandy Elizabeth Wells 1/17/1993 — 4/13/2021
The Lord called Brandy home way too early, at the young age of 28. She had just started living life to the fullest. As we all know Brandy was one of a kind. She lit up any room she walked into and knew how to make people laugh. Although she had a lot of struggles in life that would’ve destroyed most people, she learned from them and had become a powerful force in many lives.
She was the granddaughter of Edna and Calvin Owens, her parents Bradley W. Wells and Donna Lynn Owens-Fletcher, and her step father Ronald W. Fletcher Jr.
She is survived by two sisters Amber Lea Owens and April Nicole Wells, both of Winchester, VA.
Her niece Nevaeh Jayde Shingleton and her nephews Camerin Shingleton and Richard “Travie” Huffman Jr. also survive.
She was preceded in death by her aunt Elizabeth Bennett and her mother Donna and her grandparents.
There will be a celebration of life that will be planned at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.