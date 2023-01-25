OBIT_Breck_Troy_Gallihugh_0301196001252021_81249-2

Breck Troy Gallihugh 03/01/1960-01/25/2021

Breck Troy Gallihugh 03/01/1960 - 01/25/2021 In Loving Memory of our Beloved Brother.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. We will never stop loving and missing you. Always, Steve and Dee Gallihugh.

