Brenda E. Hall Landry
Brenda E. Hall Landry, 77 of Lake Frederick, VA passed away, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
Brenda was born on January 25, 1945, in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late William and Glady Hall. She spent 30 years growing up in Miami, then she relocated to Virginia. Formerly of Alexandria, she was a current resident of Lake Frederick, Virginia. Brenda retired from a successful career with Freddie Mac Mortgage Corporation. No matter where Brenda resided, she was an active member of her community. She was a docent at Gunston Hall, where she specialized in colonial dress and cooking. Brenda participated in colonial reenactments at Second Theater in Alexandria. She was a member of the Winchester Lions Club and an active volunteer at the Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Store in Stephens City. Brenda was also a member of Ripples Cancer Survivors of Winchester. Her hobbies included painting, gardening, traveling and taking care of animals.
She married Danny Landry on May 15, 1999, in Hingham, Massachusetts.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Danny; daughter, Celena Landry, and grandson, Tristin Landry, as well as several close family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held for Brenda on October 25, 2022, at 11am at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. Reception following the service will be held at Lodge 117 at Lake Frederick.
Memorial contributions made in memory of Brenda may be made to The American Cancer Society, 124 Park Street SE, Vienna, VA 22180.
