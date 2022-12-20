Brenda Elaine Curry
On Monday, December 12, 2022, Brenda Elaine Curry, devoted wife, sister and auntie, passed away. Brenda was born on March 8, 1954, to the late Julian and Olive Brown in Clearbrook, Virginia. She graduated from John Handley High School in Winchester, Virginia. She worked at Capitol Records and Berryville Graphics for many years. When she was just 11 years old, she met the love of her life, Anthony Curry. The two were married on December 23, 1971. Her gregarious personality was a magnet for friends and family. Her home became a loving refuge for her nieces and nephews. Brenda enjoyed drinking coffee, music, reading, playing cards and most of all, her husband. Although they would periodically spend time apart, their immense love for one another was always apparent.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Anthony; three sisters, Joyce (Charles *deceased) Green of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Sandra Weaver of Bowie, Maryland, Victoria (Derrick) Harper of Winchester, Virginia; brother-in-law, Taylor Finley of Stephens City, Virginia; sister-in-love, Faye Brown Synder of Gore, Virginia, and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Julian and Olive Brown of Winchester, Virginia, and her siblings, Julian Brown Jr. of Stephens City, Virginia, Julia Curry of Winchester, Virginia, Cornel Brown of Winchester, Virginia, and Pamela Finley of Stephens City, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at Cartwright Funeral Home December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Charles Boles Jr. of the House of Jacob officiating.
The family appreciates all of the love, thoughts and prayers during this time. Any contributions, flowers and condolences can be sent to Cartwright Funeral Home, 232 E. Fairfax Lane, Winchester, Virginia.
Ministry of Comfort Entrusted to Cartwright Funeral Home Winchester, cartwrightfuneralhome.com
