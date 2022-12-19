Brenda Hamner High Brenda Hamner High, 72, of Slanesville, WV passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at her home.
Born on December 19, 1949 in Washington D.C., she was the daughter of the late Frank F. Hamner and Mary Elizabeth Hamner.
She was a 1967 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School in Alexandria, VA and a 1971 graduate of Longwood College, where she earned a B.S. in Math. As a child she dreamed of a becoming a teacher, however that was her chosen profession for only 4 years, teaching at Woodbridge Senior High School from 1971-75 and substituting briefly in Hampshire Co. in fall of 1977. After teaching, her jobs were varied as picking apples at Longview Orchard, doing remodeling with her husband, a legal secretary for 14 years at a Winchester Law firm, and finally, an employee of Frederick Co., Va at the Treasurer’s office, from which she retired in 2018 after 21 years.
She married Thomas R. High on June 12, 1971. Having no children of their own, they became foster parents in 1980, accepting into their home 3 siblings: Edgar A. Mayhew on November 1, 1980, his sister Robin Marie Mayhew in August 1983, followed by his brother and Robin’s twin, Robert Paul Collins, in November 1984. Though Edgar was never legally adopted, everyone knows he was their “son”.
Besides time spent with family and friends, her favorite pastimes were working in her flower gardens, rehabilitating run down properties as a helper to her husband, cuddling with her cats, watching NFL football, (particularly the Washington Commanders) and reading a good book.
She was an active member of Slanesville Presbyterian Church where she had served as treasurer, Sunday school teacher for both adults and children and session member.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Mary H. Miles, and a half-brother, Frank F. Orndorff.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas High, a son, Edgar, a granddaughter, Emily Blake, and 3 precious great grandchildren, Aaralyn, Taylor and Marshall. Also, by her best friend and surrogate sister, Doris “Doey” Hockman Robins, who walked this final journey with Brenda and her family.
A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at Ebenezer Cemetery, Romney, WV.
Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
