Brenda Jean Owings
Brenda Jean Owings, 79, of Winchester, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022.
Brenda was born September 30, 1942 in Winchester, the daughter of the late Edgar and Helen Hook Triplett. She was a 1960 graduate from John Handley High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She loved antiques, and started buying them when she was only 19 years old. This became her passion and she began selling antiques for many years. She also enjoyed historical homes and decorating the spaces around her.
Ms. Owings is survived by her children, Rob Owings (Marian) of Winchester, Ann Downs (Jeffrey) of Warren County; grandchildren, Kristin Shipman (Bryan), Elizabeth Fox (Jesse), Chloe Owings; great grandchildren, Katelyn Shipman, Ethan Shipman, Bailey Fiel, Finley Fox, Emersyn Fox, Everleigh Fox; sister, Amaryllis Dove (George); and nephew, Scott Dove.
Along with her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her grandson, Samuel E. Owings.
All services will be private. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
