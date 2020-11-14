Brenda Kay Holliday June 23, 1948 - November 8, 2020

Brenda Kay Holliday, 72 went home to be with our Lord and Savior, with her family by her side on November 8, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her sister; 3 brothers; granddaughter; and a great grandson.
Brenda leaves to cherish her memories her brother, Ricky Dodson, children, Billy Miller, Lisa Grady, and Trudi Miller; 12 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
She was a member of Valley Bible Church. Brenda loved spending time with her family, planting flowers, playing bingo and cards. She was a wonderful and caring mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Trahan Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
At a later date, the family will have a Celebration of Life.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.