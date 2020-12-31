Brenda Kay Smallwood Purtelbaugh
Brenda Kay Smallwood Purtelbaugh, age 60, passed away on December 29, 2020 after her courageous battle with Covid-19.
Brenda was born on June 24, 1960, the daughter of Dorothy Virginia and Gilbert Carroll Smallwood, of Winchester. Brenda was raised in Winchester, having graduated from John Handley High School in 1979. Throughout her lifetime, she maintained employment at several locations including Amoco Foam, Leer Corporation, JC Penney and most recently Lowes Home Improvement.
Brenda enjoyed gardening and her green thumb was evident from her immaculate yard at her home in Inwood, West Virginia. When she wasn’t gardening, she was mostly likely backstage at a Shiley Acres music festival or listening to other local rock and metal bands in the area with her select group of friends.
Brenda was an animal lover who never turned down the opportunity to save a cat in need. She raised countless litters of stray kittens over the years, finding each one a loving home. She helped spay and neuter stray cats in her area and set up warming shelters in the winter for the neighborhood strays.
She is survived by her husband Michael Scott Purtlebaugh of Inwood, stepsons Michael Alexander Purtlebaugh and Zachary Scott Purtlebaugh, brothers Dennis Carroll Smallwood and Phillip “Shugie” Lee Smallwood, sister Jeanie Jarrett (Chuck), nieces Stacey Smallwood and Hillary Suire (Jesse), great-niece and nephew Lucas Jarrett Suire and Riley Jean Suire and her 7 beloved cats she treated like children.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be may to Dakota’s Dream, Esther Boyd Animal Shelter or the local ASPCA.
