On Friday November 29, 2019, Brenda Lee Plunkett, 71, passed away surrounded by her family in her home in Boyce, VA. She was born on November 17, 1948 in Leesburg, VA.
Brenda married her husband, Charles Lee Plunkett III, December 29, 1970 and continued to be a caring and devoted wife for almost 49 years. She was a wonderful mother to her three children. She was a proud and an amazing grandmother to her six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She is survived by her husband, two sons, Eric L. Plunkett (Lori) of Whitehouse, TN, David L. Plunkett (Kayde) of Stephens City, VA, and a daughter Amy L. Starr (Peter) of Stratham, NH, six grandchildren, Kayla, Brittany, Andrew, Jacob, Danielle, and Liam; one great-granddaughter Sara; sister, Lynn Smith (Tommy) of Richmond, VA and nephews, Travis Smith, Patrick Sowers and Michael Sowers. She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Inez Downs and nephew, Brandon Smith.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Jones Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A funeral will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones funeral home with Pastor C. Steve Melester officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Andrew Plunkett, Jack Hoffman, Patrick Sowers, Michael Sowers, Chris Jenkins, and Adin Kines.
Memorial contributions can be made to ALSAC/St. Jude’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund at P.O. Box 849168, Boston, Massachusetts 02284-9168.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
