Brenda Lenor “Brandy” Dillard
Brenda Lenor “Brandy” Dillard, 38, of Stephenson, VA, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home.
Brandy was born June 16, 1983, in Prince William, VA, the daughter of John and Jacqueline Smith Dixon. She married Steven D. Dillard on July 12, 2015, in Herndon, VA. She was an avid swimmer, and also enjoyed gardening, crafting, and painting. She was a member of Burnt Factory United Methodist Church.
Along with her parents and loving husband, Brandy is survived by her children, Robert Dillard and Katelynn Dillard, and brother, Troy Dixon.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 12, 2022 from 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm at Burnt Factory United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Steve Melester officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
