Brenda S. Rankin
Brenda S. Rankin, 69, of Stephens City, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
Mrs. Rankin was born September 13, 1950 in Winchester; the daughter of the late Bernard V. Sours and Nancy Jane Bowen Sours. She retired as an administrative assistant with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Department. She was a member of the Terrace Club and Elks 867.
She married Glenn A. Rankin on July 29, 2011 in Hagerstown. Mr. Rankin preceded her in death on August 8, 2019.
Mrs. Rankin is survived by her children, Eddie McKee, Ricky McKee and Philip McKee all of Winchester; a brother, Dennis Sours of Middletown; three sisters, Pam Hallman of Charleston, SC, Angie Williamson of Gore, and Lisa VanBrackle of Eldersburg, MD; and seven grandchildren, Patrick, Andrew, Emily, Kendall, Bailey, Savannah, and Izzy.
Friends may pay their respects at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or The American Heart Association at www.heart.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.