Brenda Sue Stiff
Brenda Sue Stiff, 81, of Winchester, Virginia, died peacefully on Thursday, May 11, 2023, with her family by her side.
Brenda was born on January 19, 1942, in Lancaster, Ohio, daughter of the late Verla and Russell Walser and sister to Sharon Ice of Thornville, Ohio.
She married Robert “Bob” Stiff on July 9, 1960, in Thornville, Ohio. They were high school sweethearts and were married for 53 years prior to his passing in 2014.
They transferred from Columbus, Ohio, to Winchester, Virginia, in 1974 when Bob’s job brought him to open a new distribution center for AT&T in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Brenda worked for the Frederick County finance department before going to E.I. DuPont in Front Royal, Virginia. She then retired in 2001 after 20 years of service. Brenda is a long time member of Braddock Street United Methodist Church.
Brenda and Bob had three daughters, also known as the “Stiff Girls.” She is survived by Julie Tinsman and husband Tim, Jill Potter and husband Darrell, and the late JoEllen “Jodi” Frye and husband Tim. They had five beautiful grandchildren: Lindsey Frye, Trae Tinsman and wife Nicole, Chad Potter, Logan Frye, and Jacob Potter and she was blessed by the arrival of her great-granddaughter, Everlee Rae Potter, who she absolutely adored.
Brenda and Bob enjoyed attending their daughter’s cheerleading events and then especially enjoyed following their grandchildren’s many sporting activities and making new friends at all of the games. Many times switching from James Wood apparel to Sherando in the same night.
Many wonderful summers were shared over the years going to the Outer Banks, boating and camping at Raystown Lake and building a pool for their family to enjoy. Memories created that will last a lifetime.
Later in life Brenda and Bob enjoyed living in Cross Creek Village and making many wonderful new dear friends.
Brenda and Bob’s life’s mission was to bring the family together and always taught us the importance of family togetherness. They have instilled these values in each and every one of us. That is their gift that we will continue to carry throughout each of our lives.
A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, May 26 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A private burial will be planned at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Brenda to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.