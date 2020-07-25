Brent Allen Stottlemyer
Brent Allen Stottlemyer, 29, of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at his home.
Brent was born in 1990 in Winchester, VA, son of Allen and Donna Stottlemyer; stepson of Ronda Stottlemyer. He attended West Virginia University and was a HVAC Tech at A&R Residential Services. Brent loved WVU sports and academics. He was an adventurous soul that loved hiking, fishing, and being involved in sports. Brent even participated in cliff diving in Jamaica, which he loved. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Capitals. Brent always looked forward to spending time with his family, especially his nieces.
Surviving with his parents and stepmother is a sister, Angela Lauck (Jeremy) of Winchester, VA and his beautiful nieces, Ryleigh and Brynlee Lauck.
All services will be by invitation only.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brent’s memory to Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, 305 E. Piccadilly Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
