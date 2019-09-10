Brent Franklin “Benji” Leake, 42, of Michigan, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 in Thailand.
Born June 10, 1977 in Winchester VA., he is the son of Lorraine (Shade) Leake and the late Junior Franklin Leake.
Brent served in the US Army and was a former deputy of Berkeley County. He was also an avid outdoorsman.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa (Rudy) Leake; four children, Logan Rodriguez, Layne Leake, Laden Leake, and Landon Ritter; and one brother, Brian Leake.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home South Berkeley Chapel in Inwood.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel with Pastor Mike Kenney officiating. Interment will be held in Bunker Hill Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.