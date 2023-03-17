Brent R. Emmart Brent Richard Emmart, loving father, son, and brother, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at his home in Augusta, WV, with his daughters by his side.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 4-7 PM at the Winchester Church of God, 2080 N Frederick Pike, Winchester, VA 22603.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 11:30 AM at the Winchester Church of God. Officiating will be Pastor John Rudolph. Private interment will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Augusta, WV.
Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home in Capon Bridge, West Virginia.
